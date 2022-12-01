Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Celtic Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLTFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
About Celtic
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celtic (CLTFF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.