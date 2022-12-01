Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Celtic Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLTFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

