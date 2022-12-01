CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Short Interest Up 131.1% in November

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENQW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $104,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the second quarter worth about $113,000.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENQW remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

