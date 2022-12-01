Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.83

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.83 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.29). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 104.90 ($1.25), with a volume of 4,469,328 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.20 ($1.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,205.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.96.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

