Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Get Centogene alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Centogene Stock Performance

Centogene Company Profile

CNTG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 38,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,759. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Centogene has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.