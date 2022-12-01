Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.80. 13,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 194,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Century Communities Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 90.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 15.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

