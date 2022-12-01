CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.03

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 105499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

