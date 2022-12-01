Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
CHKP stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
