Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

CHKP stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

