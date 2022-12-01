Chellitcoin Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $117.93 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

