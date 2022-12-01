Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 95.2% in November

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 22.39%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

