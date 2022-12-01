China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,341,000 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the October 31st total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPWIF remained flat at 0.36 on Thursday. China Power International Development has a 12-month low of 0.36 and a 12-month high of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.47.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

