China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68. 409,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 334,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Articles

