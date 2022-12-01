CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CFO Acquires $100,100.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CION traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,222. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $570.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 23.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

