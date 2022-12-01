Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

