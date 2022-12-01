Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $104.08 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

