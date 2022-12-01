Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.10. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

