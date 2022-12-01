Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.32) to GBX 3,380 ($40.44) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.