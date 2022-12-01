CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 33.6% in November

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:CLPS remained flat at $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,270. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.
