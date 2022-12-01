Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the October 31st total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cognition Therapeutics
In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 34,500 shares of company stock worth $57,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Read More
