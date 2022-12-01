Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the October 31st total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognition Therapeutics

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 34,500 shares of company stock worth $57,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 878,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,542. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.