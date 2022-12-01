Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.24

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.01739735 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013049 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.01793945 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.