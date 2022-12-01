Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $734.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,435.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,036 shares of company stock valued at $818,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 320,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

