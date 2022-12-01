Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.49

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 2665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

