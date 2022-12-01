Comparing Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.81 $319.02 million $1.46 17.43

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

