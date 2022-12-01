Comparing ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of ZimVie shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and Remedent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie -9.96% -2.75% -1.49% Remedent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 2 0 0 1.67 Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZimVie and Remedent, as reported by MarketBeat.

ZimVie currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.71%. Given ZimVie’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZimVie is more favorable than Remedent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZimVie and Remedent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.23 -$95.30 million N/A N/A Remedent $1.06 million N/A -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

Remedent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZimVie.

Summary

Remedent beats ZimVie on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZimVie

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Remedent

(Get Rating)

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. Further, it provides dental implant solutions and treatment concepts. The company sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and the United States through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.