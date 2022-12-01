Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.68 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Compound token can now be purchased for $38.39 or 0.00223545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $278.98 million and $18.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00123685 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00044070 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.25133378 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $19,006,056.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.