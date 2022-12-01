Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$28,000.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,727,920.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00.
CMG stock opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$486.26 million and a P/E ratio of 26.26. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.89.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Barclays lowered Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
