Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of LODE opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.12.
Comstock Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock (LODE)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.