Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $56.14 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99.

