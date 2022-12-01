Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.