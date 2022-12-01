Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in November

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

CFXTF remained flat at $1.19 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

