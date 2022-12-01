CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CEO Sells $941,625.00 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CEIX traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.91. 793,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

