Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 3,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROAD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

