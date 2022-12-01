Contrasting Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fresnillo and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 2 2 0 2.20 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 7 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $71.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 10.68% 6.80% 4.65%

Dividends

This table compares Fresnillo and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresnillo and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.98 $421.21 million N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $3.82 billion 6.01 $543.01 million $1.46 34.50

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Fresnillo.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Fresnillo on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company's LaRonde mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 3.0 million ounces of gold. It is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

