Contrasting Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 ARC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 50.41%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $25.53, indicating a potential upside of 74.39%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

50.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cenovus Energy and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 1.02 $468.37 million $2.01 9.78 ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.27 $627.63 million $2.67 5.48

ARC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 7.66% 26.94% 12.22% ARC Resources 26.97% 37.93% 19.34%

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cenovus Energy pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARC Resources pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ARC Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Cenovus Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.