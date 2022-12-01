ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $284.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNVVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.29) to GBX 381 ($4.56) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 290 ($3.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

