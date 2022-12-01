Cormark Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$152.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark to C$152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.58.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$134.62. 953,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,119. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

