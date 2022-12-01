Cormark Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cormark to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.00.

TSE NA traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$96.09. 494,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,257. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

