Cormark Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cormark to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.00.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE NA traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$96.09. 494,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,257. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
