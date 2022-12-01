Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.07

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 6928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

