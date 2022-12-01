COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of CICOY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

