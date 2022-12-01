Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.00

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.48 ($0.45), with a volume of 87030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.46).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Creo Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.