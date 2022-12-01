Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the October 31st total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 278,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $19.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.24%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

