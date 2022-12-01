Critical Analysis: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) vs. Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) and Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics and Acusphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acusphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,122.22%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $28.90 million 2.39 -$49.45 million ($19.71) -0.11 Acusphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Acusphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Acusphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Acusphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -133.25% -120.02% -76.01% Acusphere N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Acusphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acusphere has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Acusphere

Acusphere, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension. The company was formerly known as Polymers For Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Acusphere, Inc. in March 2004. Acusphere, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

