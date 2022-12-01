Critical Comparison: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) vs. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -34.12% -108.66% -18.18% SemiLEDs -38.92% -71.63% -16.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SkyWater Technology and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 87.95%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

10.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.50 -$50.70 million ($1.60) -6.12 SemiLEDs $7.05 million 1.54 -$2.74 million ($0.61) -3.67

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats SemiLEDs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chunan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.