Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.43

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $20.70. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 50,949 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

