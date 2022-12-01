CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.10 million-$628.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.84 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.03.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -152.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

