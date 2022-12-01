CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading 17.6% Higher

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 90,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 141,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

