Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Cue Biopharma Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 183,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 500.66% and a negative return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 200.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

