CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 22.5% in November

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 425,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UAN. TheStreet downgraded CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of UAN traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 110,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,358. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

About CVR Partners

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.