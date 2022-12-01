Dan O’Toole Buys 266,000 Shares of SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Rating) insider Dan O’Toole acquired 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$79,800.00 ($53,200.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

SciDev Limited engages in supply of process control, professional services, equipment design and construction, and chemistry in Australia and the United States. It offers coagulants and flocculants in powder and liquid form under the MaxiFlox and MaxiDry name; engineering and process control under the OptiFlox name; friction reducer; and dynamic shears for water and wastewater treatment, mining and minerals processing, oil and gas, construction, food processing, dairy, industrial and manufacturing, power generation, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing.

