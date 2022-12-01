DAO Maker 1-Day Volume Tops $737,720.01 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. DAO Maker has a market cap of $117.38 million and approximately $737,720.01 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

