Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 24,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 70,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.